Fiji scored 19 unanswered second-half points to defeat Kenya 31-12. The win makes Fiji the first team to win twice on the 10-country HSBC World Rugby Seven Series this season.

Fiji won the tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand, in early February, and was third last week in Las Vegas.

South Africa defeated the U.S. 29-7 to win the bronze medal. The U.S. won last week's tournament.

South Africa leads the series with 109 points, followed by Fiji with 101 and New Zealand with 92. The U.S. is sixth with 73 and Canada 11th with 37.

An announced crowd of 77,096 attended the two-day tournament at BC Place Stadium. Fiji drew one of the largest and most vocal contingents with fans that chanted, waved flags and pounded drums.

Scattered in the rest of the crowd was one group sporting shaggy white wigs and fake mustaches to look like Albert Einstein. Another group dressed like a pit crew from a F-1 race. There also were also hula dancers, men dressed like highway patrol officers, panda bears, a couple of bees, various other furry animals and two young girls, one decked out like a piece of pizza, the other a hot dog.

Read more at CTV News