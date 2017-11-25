England 48-14 Samoa

In the end, the scoreline reflected the massive gulf in resources. England completed their autumn clean sweep and Samoa were undone by the strength of Eddie Jones' finishing power.

England was 200-1 on for the victory but the Pacific Islanders mounted a 60-minute challenge that defied their financial strife and political uncertainty which threatens their future.

Predictably, the first half produced a highlight reel of blockbuster Samoan hits.

Imprints of their shoulders were left in the ribs of Mike Brown and Alex Lozowski. The sound echoed around the stadium and the hosts were forced into handling errors at the gain line.