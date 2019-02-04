Darius McMoore makes a lasting impression on the gridiron in Texas

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — His team didn't secure the victory, but Darius McMoore is now a name that football coaches from various colleges and universities off-island are going to remember.

Last Tuesday, Jan. 29, Darius donned the "WEST" uniform and gave the spectators a memorable performance during the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Game at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The final score: West 7 - East 26

Every player in uniform was given an opportunity to play, and the Samoana HS strong safety shined.

Darius led his team in tackles, had a forced fumble recovery, and an interception. He was also favored by one of the commentators. Not bad for a 17-year-old kid from the rock.

Darius was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Game following a remarkable showing at the Colorado regional Blue-Grey All-American combine, hosted by former NFL players and coaches.

Before that, he attended the All Poly football camp in Utah last summer.

Last week's game was witnessed by hundreds of college recruiters. Having the chance to play in front of such a crowd is every aspiring football player's dream.

Prior to his return home last Thursday evening, Darius, accompanied by his mother Elinor, visited the campus of Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, where they spoke with the football team's defensive coordinator, Donnell Leomiti.

Darius's father, David, said his son wants to play at CSU Pueblo because of the school's Samoan coach, who, earlier this month, was named the 2018 FootballScoop NCAA DII Coordinator of the Year.

"He likes Coach Leomiti and believes he can learn a lot from him," David told Samoa News over the weekend. "Darius visited the school and he really likes the program."

In addition to football, Darius is also a member of the Samoana HS varsity basketball team.

It's unclear where Darius will be playing this coming fall, but with National Signing Day 2019 only 2 days away - Wednesday, Feb. 6 - we will know soon enough.