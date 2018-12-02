Blessing the Sailing Association of American Samoa Fleet

Pago Pago, AMERIAN SAMOA — With the help of several generous sponsors and the hospitality of the ASG and Sadie’s, the Sailing Association of American Samoa (SAASI) has been able to reestablish sailing in Pago Harbor.

According to SAASI, “recently Matson Shipping collaborated with Dateline Exports to help us rebuild our Laser fleet. With the arrival of 6 boats last week, our Laser fleet stands at eleven — enough to host an international regatta.”

SAASI held a blessing of the new boats Nov. 20, 2018, at 4 p.m to give “our sailors a chance to say thank you in person…”

The sailing association added, “We are training a Laser team for the Pacific Games in July and expect to do well.”