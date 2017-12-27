A look at the Junior Prep Sports (JPS) Division 1 All-Star Football Team that will be representing American Samoa in the upcoming JPS Football Classic II that will he held at Aloha Stadium in Hawai’i early next month.

The team led by Head Coach Okland Salave’a will start departing the territory for Honolulu next week Wednesday. (Not pictured is the JPS D1 All Star Offensive Coordinator, Sua’ese Pooch Ta’ase.)