The American Samoa National U17 Women’s Beach Handball Team, after winning a silver medal at the Oceania Women’s beach Handball Championships held in South Australia.

Australia qualified for the 2018 IHF Beach Handball World Championship, in both the men’s and women’s categories, with victories at the Oceania Beach Handball Championship in South Australia. The qualification matches were held as part of the Australian Beach Handball Open Club Championship, which took place in Glenelg from February 22 to 25.

In the women’s competition, Australia defeated both New Zealand and American Samoa 2:0, while American Samoa beat New Zealand 2:1 to finish second.

American Samoa was represented by our Under 17 team, who attended the event in Australia as part of their preparations for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October.

“We've really enjoyed the opportunity to play teams of a high level and are excited to see the girls’ growth. To win the silver has been good for confidence as preparation for our Youth Olympic Games campaign,” said President of the American Samoa Handball Federation Carl J. Sagapolutele Floor Sr .