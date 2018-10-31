All Samoan Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 unveiled

Honolulu, HI – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2019 last week. Four Inductees were selected from a list of 12 Finalists.

The Class of 2019 is Joe Salave'a, Dan Saleaumua, Lofa Tatupu, and Marques Tuiasosopo.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2019,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Their accomplishments on and off the field make each of them truly worthy of this recognition.”

The Inductees were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula. In addition to the Selection Committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees cast a vote to select the Inductees.

The Class of 2019 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18 & 19, 2019. The Polynesian High School, College and Professional Players of Year honorees will be announced later this year.

JOE FAGAONE SALAVE'A (Player)

Samoan ancestry … Defensive Lineman … University of Arizona … Tennessee Titans … Baltimore Ravens … Los Angeles Chargers … Washington Redskins … 8 years professionally … Drafted in the 4th Round (107 pick) in the 1998 NFL Draft … 2x First Team All-Pac 10 Selection in College … Current Defensive Line Coach and Associate Head Coach at the Universtiy of Oregon … Born March 23, 1975 in Leone, American Samoa.

RAYMOND DANIEL SALEAUMUA (Player)

Samoan Ancestry … Defensive Tackle … Arizona State University … Detroit Lions … Kansas City Chiefs … Seattle Seahawks … 12 years professionally … Drafted in the 7th Round (175 pick) in the 1987 NFL Draft … All-Pro Selection (1990) … Pro Bowl Selection (1995) … Holds the Kansas City Chiefs record for most fumble recoveries (18) … Coached at Desert Vista (AZ High School) following playing career … Born November 25, 1964 in San Diego, CA.

MOSIULA MEA'ALOFA "LOFA" TATUPU (Player)

Samoan Ancestry … Linebacker … University of Southern California … Seattle Seahawks … 6 years professionally … Drafted in the 2nd Round (45 pick) in the 2005 NFL Draft … All Pac-10 Selection in College (2004) … First Team All-American Selection in College (2004) … 3x Pro Bowl Selection (2005, 2006, 2007) … First Team All-Pro Selection (2007) … Selected to Seahawks 35th Anniversary Team … Born November 15, 1982 in San Diego, CA.

MARQUES TAVITA TUIASOSOPO (Player)

Samoan Ancestry … Quarterback … University of Washington … Oakland Raiders … New York Jets … 8 years professionally … Drafted in the 2nd Round (59 pick) in the 2001 NFL Draft … Rose Bowl MVP (2001) in College … Ranked Eighth in Heisman Voting (2000) … Named Pac-12 Player of the Year (2000) in College … Born March 22, 1979 in Long Beach, CA.