American Samoa Sprinter Isaac Silafau is done with his competition here at the 5th Asian indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat Turkmenistan.

His time of 7.4 seconds in the preliminary rounds, did not qualify him for the 1st round.

Coverage of the Games is being sponsored by Carl's Jr.

“The competition yesterday went well. I was able to finish the race and that's all that matters. Although I was dealing with a calf injury, I gave it my best and left it all out on the track. I almost passed my best time.” He said.

Silafau clocked in at at 7.4 seconds tying with Jeki Lanki of the Marshall Islands in Heat 4 against 6 other sprinters from China, IR Iran, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nauru, & Marshall Islands.

Asked what his plans will be after these games, he replied, “My plans are to continue to get better each and every day and train even harder for future competitions.”

Silafau also added that his experience so far here at the games has been the best ever. “The facilities are the best I've ever been to so far. The lodges we stay in are clean, the food is good and the whole country in itself is a nice and beautiful place.”

The 6 other athletes from American Samoa — local wrestlers, Iafeta Vou, Daniel Misaalefua, Pita Fanolua, Zena Iese, Sealiitu Mauga and Nolan Puletasi will be competing in various weight categories on Sept. 24-26.

The athletes as well as the rest of the delegation from American Samoa were on hand to cheer him on.