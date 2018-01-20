Congratulations to SPC Auva'a P. of Malaeloa American Samoa promoted from Private First Class (E3) to SPECIALIST (E4) after receiving a waiver of 18 months service in the United States Army. Pictured are SGT JONES M, SPC MAYFIELD D, SFC SORIANO M, SPC AUVA'A P, CPT NORTHRUP R, 1LT PASCETTA N, and SPC McGRAW B, of the HHC CO of the 87TH CSSB Battalion, 3SB of Fort Stewart, Georgia at Specialist Auva'a's promotion ceremony held at the HHC company grounds. (Photo:Courtesy)

