Pictured is former Faga’itua Vikings star football player – also a former member of the American Samoa All-Star Soccer Team — Shalom Luani (center), who is now a starting Defensive Back (#26) for the Oakland Raiders. Luani is pictured with die-hard Raiders fan Sila Samuelu and family, during Luani’s visit at the FFAS Soccer Stadium during the OFC Champions League Qualifier 2018 last Saturday afternoon. [photo: TG]