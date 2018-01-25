Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga cutting the ribbon at Wednesday's dedication ceremony for the Service Wharf rehabilitation project at the Port of Pago Pago. The project, carried out by Fletcher Construction, came with a price tag of $596,799 for the design; $534,150 for construction management; and $8.46 million for construction. The US Department of Interior and Capital Improvement Projects provided funding for the project, which took 24 months. [photo: LF]