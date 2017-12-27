On Christmas morning Senator Galea'i and his children with their families gifted 20 stacks of miscellaneous food items to low-income families with children around his Fagatogo neighborhood. "It is befitting that we continue this mission to help out our neighboring families with a single provider, or even our cannery workers this season. It is our 6th year tradition … and I hope my children and their families continue to reach out and help others ..." Galea'i said. [photo: LAF]