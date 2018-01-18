Work is underway for the "Route 1 - Atu'u to Laulii Road Embankment and Shoreline Protection Project" and employees from local company Happy Trucking are busy getting everything squared away in time for the anticipated one-year projected completion date. The work involves heavy machinery and large boulders so motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution and be patient if traffic is stalled at certain times. Project price tag is $1 million+. [photo: Blue Chen-Fruean]