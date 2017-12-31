The New Year has officially begun, as midnight passed in Samoa, Tonga and Christmas Island/Kiribati, the first places in the world to welcome in 2018.

The last places on Earth to see in the New Year are minor outlying US islands like Baker Island and Howland Island - although these are uninhabited. The last inhabited island is American Samoa which will welcome 2018 when it's 11am in London on January 1.

When major cities will welcome 2018

11.00 GMT Auckland, New Zealand

13:00 GMT Sydney, Australia

15:00 Tokyo

16:00 Beijing and Hong Kong

20:00 Dubai

23:00 Paris, Rome and Brussels

00:00 London

05:00 New York

08:00 Los Angeles

New Yorkers have been warned as they prepare for one of the coldest New Year celebrations on record.

Revellers have been told to bring handwarmers, wrap up warm and avoid alcohol as they flock to Times Square, which is due to hit a frosty 11 degrees celcius, which would tie for second place with 1962. The coldest ever recorded New Year's Eve at Times Square was in 1917, when it was -17 Celsius at midnight.

Drinking alcohol is warned against because it causes body temperature to drop faster. Partygoers have been told to cover all exposed skin.