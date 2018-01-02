A young Queensland mother has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two employers and splashing the cash on a luxurious and extravagant lifestyle including flights to her overseas wedding for her family.

Christine Tupu, 26, siphoned more than $341,000 from her employers Electrolux and Toll, by telling people the bank account details for payment had changed and giving them her and her husband’s personal account details.

The cash is now long gone - spent on hotels, cruises, furniture and international flights to Samoa for 31 of her friends and relatives.

She also created fake invoices and helped herself to a microwave, vacuum cleaners, fridges and air conditioners which she had delivered to her in-laws’ residence but never paid for.

