The World Health Organisation is launching a programme to address the health effects of climate change in Small Island Developing States, including Fiji.

Fiji was represented by Philip Davies, Permanent Secretary for Health & Medical Services, in negotiating the agreement during a meeting of the Board in Geneva, Switzerland.

The programme will seek to ensure that health systems in these states are resilient to extreme weather and climate-sensitive disease by 2030.

It aims to support advocacy, providing evidence to justify investment, facilitate access to climate finance, and help to establish climate-resilient health facilities.