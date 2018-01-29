WHO looks at effects of climate change on small island states
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 11:22am
By
Radio New Zealand staff
The World Health Organisation is launching a programme to address the health effects of climate change in Small Island Developing States, including Fiji.
Fiji was represented by Philip Davies, Permanent Secretary for Health & Medical Services, in negotiating the agreement during a meeting of the Board in Geneva, Switzerland.
The programme will seek to ensure that health systems in these states are resilient to extreme weather and climate-sensitive disease by 2030.
It aims to support advocacy, providing evidence to justify investment, facilitate access to climate finance, and help to establish climate-resilient health facilities.