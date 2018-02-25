The Central Bank of Samoa is warning locals about the dangers of Facebook and other social media networks being used by scammers to take their money.

The bank has issued the warning in a press statement for the general public to be on the lookout for internet organized crime.

The Bank says it's has been brought to its attention that there are supposedly some people or well organized criminals, using Facebook as a tool to get to people's money.

"Please be alert and vigilant of these scammers on the social network like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and the like," the CBS said.