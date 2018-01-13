The Police in Samoa are investigating a suspected homicide after the death of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his family home in Satapuala village on Tuesday.

His body was found this morning in bush near Satapuala primary school.

Police spokesperson Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said the dead boy and another child from the same village had escaped after getting caught for allegedly stealing cannabis plants from an illegal marijuana plantation, thought to have been operated by several men from the village.

Five men between the ages of 30 and 50 were arrested after police raids in the village on Thursday and Friday.

The police said they found more than 140 marijuana plants, some of which were five feet tall, as well as seedlings and seeds.

Two large plastic containers filled with the dried, illegal plant were also seized that had an estimated street value of more than $US 50,000.

A pistol and bullets were also found in the raids close to Faleatiu village, where police raided another marijuana plantation two years ago.