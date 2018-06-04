Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to compete in the Commonwealth Games – despite Australia and Samoa’s forceful objections.

Hubbard, 40, was named to the New Zealand women’s weightlifting team in November, sparking backlash within the sport. ﻿

The athlete, who is the top-ranked female weightlifter in the world, is set to become the first trans sportsperson to represent her country during her event on Monday.

But she has been forced to endure repeated attempts to stop her from competing.

Earlier this year, the Australian Weightlifting Federation failed in a formal application to block Hubbard from the Games.

In order to compete, Hubbard has had to prove that her testosterone levels meet strict criteria – and her last tests indicated that she has less testosterone than a cis female.