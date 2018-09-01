Tonga's prime minister 'Akilisi Pohiva is in the Intensive Care Unit at Nuku'alofa's Vaiola Hospital.

While no statement has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office, hospital staff have confirmed to RNZ Pacific that the 76-year-old Mr Pohiva is currently a patient.

Local media said Mr Pohiva had been admitted a few days ago and was being prepared to be airlifted to Auckland for further treatment until his condition improved.

He is said to be in a stable condition.