The Samoan government has raised the threshold for tax free earnings.

Workers making up to $US5900 dollars or $15,000 tala will not be pay tax under reforms announced late last year by revenue minister Tialavea Tionisio Hunt.

The reforms include controversial meaures to tax church ministers.

Workers earning between $15,000 and $25,000 tala will pay a tax rate of 20 percent of their earnings, while those above that bracket will pay 27 percent.

Tialavea told Samoa Observer the government had many projects that would benefit the public but the people had to help pay for these as they would reap the benefits.

He said he had not ruled out further reforms if the government needed more revenue.

"I am not scared to make bold and hard decisions," said Tialavea