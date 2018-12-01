A woman and her estranged partner are fighting for their lives at the Moto’otua Hospital following a horrific stabbing in front of the National Bank of Samoa’s building in Apia this morning.

Eyewitnesses say the man had an argument with his wife before he started stabbing her multiple times in public.

“The victim is an employee for one of the government ministries housed at the ACC Building,” one eye witness said.

“He was waiting for the victim to come to work because it was around 8’oclock in the morning that the incident occurred.”

The eyewitness said the accused stabbed her multiple times.

When members of the public rushed to her rescue, he ran away.

