Apia, SAMOA — Member of Parliament, Olo Fiti Vaai, has challenged Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr. Sa’ilele Maliegaoi, to take him to Court to prove if he is indeed Samoa’s most wanted blogger, known as O.L.P.

Olo issued the challenge in Parliament yesterday.

In doing so, Olo again denied that he is the man behind Ole Palemia (O.L.P.), the anonymous online blogger who has developed a reputation for attacking Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s administration.

The issue surfaced during the debate of the Tobacco Control Amendment Bill 2018.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa was speaking about mankind’s free will to choose between good and evil when he suddenly ventured into the issue of O.L.P.

He then accused “Levaopolo,” which is Olo’s other matai title, of being "O.L.P."

“All of you, including Levaopolo, stop it right now,” Tuilaepa said.

“I am telling all of you now, we all know who you are, who are denigrating the Government."

“I have already directed the Attorney General’s Office and the Police Commissioner (to act).”

Olo Fiti interjected.

He appealed to the Speaker for an opportunity to counter the Prime Minister.

But Speaker of Parliament, Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa'afisi, tried to downplay the Prime Minister’s allegation.

He told the M.P. that the Prime Minister was addressing the issue to “Levaopolo” not Olo Fiti.

Read more at Samoa Observer