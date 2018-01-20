The latest prisoner to escape from Tafa’igata Prison has been recaptured.

Lagalaga Misiluki, 38, was serving time for burglary, theft and possession of narcotics when he escaped on Wednesday.

This is confirmed by Police Superintendent and Media Spokesperson, Auapaa’u Logoitino Filipo.

Yesterday, the Police issued a statement to say he has been caught and is back behind bars.

“The Samoa Police Service wishes to inform the public that escapee Lagalaga Misiluki who escaped from prison yesterday (Wednesday) has now been recaptured and is now back in police custody,” the statement said.

“He will be charged for escaping and possession of marijuana for numerous marijuana cigarettes found in his possession.”

The other prisoner Uili Manuleleua who escaped late last year is still on the run and his whereabouts is still unknown.

