Apia, SAMOA — Landowners will be prosecuted if they plant trees not less than 10 meters from electricity poles.

Law amendments to this effect are now with the Attorney General’s Office, the General Manager of the Electric Power Corporation, (EPC) Tologata Tile Leia Tuimalealiifano told a press conference this week.

He noted that 50% of the damages to low voltage lines are from fallen trees on private property and repairing costs to restore power in the wake of Cyclone Gita are “quite costly.”

The General Manager says that they have repeatedly advised landowners and families to refrain from planting trees close to the power poles to no avail.

“But what is amazing and disappointing is that these landowners are the first to complain to EPC when there are delays in restoring their power as a result of their negligence,” says Tologata.

EPC’s dilemma with unappreciated landowners and families are not restricted to times of bad weather, strong winds and cyclones but also throughout the year.

But with the binding law amendments when approved, Tologata is looking forward for better things to come for the Corporation at times of natural disasters.