A police manhunt is still under way in Samoa for two prisoners who escaped Tafaigata prison last week.

Aniseko Vaelei and Uili Manuleleua escaped with two other inmates who have since been recaptured.

Our Samoan Correspondent Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia said the public have been advised not to approach the two men as they are considered dangerous.

"The public now is worried the two other escape prisoners are still at large, but I spoke to the Assistant Commissioner of Prisons today and he said they are gathering information from the members of the public," said Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia.