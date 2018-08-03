Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Scientific Research Organisation has successfully produced whisky from talo.

It is seen as another step in a government plan to develop potential export products from local agricultural crops..

The research agency's minister, Lopao'o Natanielu Mu'a, said scientists at the research organisation had been working hard on the development for the last couple of years.

He said the first bottle of Samoan whisky was presented to the Cabinet for tasting last week.

Lopao'o said fries made from talo, to replace imported chips, are another product the organisation is working on.

The minister said flour from local breadfruit was the first by-product to have been successfully produced and it's now being sold in local shops and supermarkets.