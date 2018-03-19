Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Civil Society Support Programme has warned families who receive assistance from them that they cannot sell them.

One family on Savai'i had advertised a donated water tank for sale on an online market site due to relocating, saying they needed the money.

The CSSP responded on social media that donated equipment were not to be sold and has urged the public to report this kind of illegal activity to authorities.

The post selling the water tank has since been taken down.