Apia, SAMOA — A 23-year-old female is in custody on the charge of attempted murder.

Police Spokesperson, Auapa’au Logotino Filipo, confirmed this yesterday.

He said the matter was reported to them on 11 March 2018.

Auapa’au said the victim was a 17-year-old male.

“The hospital reported a male being held at the hospital because of his severe injuries,” said Auapa’au.

Auapa’au said the accused woman will appear in Court for mention on 26 March 2018.

