The Samoan Ministry of Health is looking at working with hospitals in India to reduce costs for specialist patient care overseas.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Indian chain Apollo Hospitals which would allow patients to be transferred to India and also an exchange programme for doctor training.

The Minister of Health Tuitama Dr Talalelei Tuitama told TV1Samoa there are now agreements with two Indian chains.

The Fortis chain of hospitals also operates in Singapore, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Australia and Hong Kong.

It has an annual turnover of $US6.4billion.

The Samoan government scheme which sends patients to New Zealand for specialist treatment has been operating for more than 20 years and costs 2-point-4 million US dollars a year. ($US2.4 million).