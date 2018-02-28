A student, one of two at Avele College who had been expelled from school for bad behaviour, attacked a teacher, last week.

As a result, the male teacher has filed a complaint with the Police.

The attack was confirmed by the School’s Principal, Matafeo Reupena Matafeo.

“I can’t discuss what has happened,” he said, “the matter is now with the Police.”

He added: “We met the parents of the two students at the beginning of the week."

“The teacher involved; one of the school’s Committee members, the Deputy Principal and I were present."

“We’ve sorted out everything between the parties and as I’ve mentioned earlier, the matter is now passed on to Police.”

The Principal said the school does not tolerate such behaviour.

“Avele College has zero tolerance in bullying between students or students to teachers or teachers to students.”

One of the parents, Muliau Tagiao Tusipa, said her son told her about the incident last week.

“He told me that when the two students misbehaved, the teacher told them to go and see the Principal,” Muliau said.

“Then the Principal expelled them. But they went after the teacher and one of them threw the stone aiming at the teacher’s head."

