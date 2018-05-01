Dengue fever continues to be a problem in Samoa with more than 1700 cases reported since October.

The Director General of Health Leausa Dr Take Naseri told the Samoa Observer that the number of people with dengue has steadily increased since the outbreak began.

He said the group most affected were those between one and 19 years of age.

Leausa said four people had died so far but he could not confirm if the death of a five year-old this month was dengue related.

The Ministry of Health sais it was continuing its education campaign on preventive measures including cleaning out areas where mosquitoes can reproduce.