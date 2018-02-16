Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi led a group of Cabinet Ministers that visited some of the villages that were badly affected by Tropical Cyclone Gita last week Friday and Saturday.

This is one of the four tours that will be conducted by the Ministers this week.

This is also part of the continued post-cyclone assessment.

Accompanying Tuilaepa yesterday was the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Lautafi Fio Purcell, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Loau Keneti Sio, C.E.O. of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ulu Bismark Crawley and C.E.O. of the Ministry of Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo.

Officials from the Land Transport Authority, other government departments and members of the media were also part of the visit.

Read more at Samoa Observer