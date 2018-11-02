Prime Minster Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi has downplayed a mass prison break plot, which the Police foiled on Friday, as Cyclone Gita was speeding towards Samoa.

While the nation was being warned to prepare for the cyclone, some 90 Police officers were called to Tafa’igata Prison to calm the situation.

“When a natural disaster is about to strike the country, often criminals find that this is the right time to strike too,” Tuilaepa said.

“However the Police have always acted in accordance with keeping the peace and the situation has been sorted.”

Police Superintendent and Media Spokesperson, Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo, in response to questions from the Sunday Samoan, said the Police responded after receiving reports about the threat.

“We responded to information by Prisons Authority relating to a planned mass prison break involving coordinated efforts by prisoner’s hierarchy,” he said.

“This matter has now been averted and the police are working to support the Prisons authority in their efforts to secure the prisons.”

The Police also used the opportunity to raid the prison.

“We conducted a raid inside the Prison and discovered more than 30 marijuana joints and stash of cash.”

Auapa’au confirmed that three prisoners were taken in for further questioning.

“That is all I can say for now, now please let me get back to the work.”

Read more at Samoa Observer