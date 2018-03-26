Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's President of Lands and Titles court Fepulea'i Attila Ropati has pleaded guilty to assaulting the night-watchman of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration.

Through his lawyer, Fepulea'i pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting the complainant at a function in December.

However, he denied three charges including one count each of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and armed with a dangerous weapon.

The court then set the trial date for the week commencing 23 April.

Fepulea'i is currently on leave with pay to await the outcome of criminal case.