Samoa Lands and Titles court President pleads guilty to assault
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 1:22pm
By
Radio New Zealand
Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's President of Lands and Titles court Fepulea'i Attila Ropati has pleaded guilty to assaulting the night-watchman of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration.
Through his lawyer, Fepulea'i pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting the complainant at a function in December.
However, he denied three charges including one count each of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and armed with a dangerous weapon.
The court then set the trial date for the week commencing 23 April.
Fepulea'i is currently on leave with pay to await the outcome of criminal case.