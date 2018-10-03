A 36-year-old father has pleaded guilty to 41 charges of sexual connection in an incident involving his biological daughter.

The defendant appeared before Justice Leiataualesa Daryl Clarke.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on 15 March 2018.

He is represented by lawyer, Arthur Lesā, while prosecution is lawyer Lucy Marie Sio, of the Attorney General’s Office.

Justice Leiataualesa issued a suppression order against the victim and the defendant as well, given their relationship.

The offence started in 2013 and continued for four years. According to the Police summary of facts, the victim is a 15-year-old from one of the villages in the Faleata District.

“The incidents occurred at the home of the defendant and the victim,” said Ms. Sio.

“The mother of the victim works from 8pm to midnight and this is why she was never around during the time of the incidents.

“When the first incident occurred, the victim was 13 years old.

“In between January 1st, and January 30th, 2013, around 10pm, the victim was sleeping with her other relatives inside a mosquito net.

“While she was sleeping, she felt someone touching her legs and this woke her up and she asked who it was.

“The defendant covered the victim’s mouth and told her not to make noise.

“He came out of the mosquito net and asked the victim why she doesn’t want him to touch her and the victim told the defendant that what he’s doing was bad.

“This was in 2013 and it continued on until December, where the defendant sexually harassed the victim eight times on different occasions.

“In 2014, the defendant sexually harassed the victim 10 times by using his finger.

“The offense continued from January to September, 2014.

“In 2015, the defendant sexually harassed the victim 12 times on different occasions and in 2016 he sexually harassed the victim 10 times on different occasions and it continued to the year 2017.”

Read more at Samoa Observer