Samoa’s most wanted man, Uili Manuleleua, remains on the run from the Police.

Today is the 18th day since he skipped Tafa’igata Prison and made a run for it.

Uili is serving time for several burglary cases.

Just before Christmas in 2017, Manuleleua joined Lauititi Tualima, Vaioa Solia and Aniseko Vaelei when they escaped.

The same day, Lauititi and Solia were caught.

This week Aniseko was recaptured with the help of a Vaiusu family who restrained him and contacted the Police.

Asked for a comment yesterday, whether there are any new tactics or methods to track down Manuleleua, Samoa Prisons and Corrections Services Deputy Commissioner, Ulugia Niuia Aumua said the matter was with the Ministry of Police.

Read more at Samoa Observer