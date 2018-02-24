Apia, SAMOA – In the coming months, Samoa Airport Authority (SAA) will be Following the World Bank’s No Objection in October 2017and a Cabinet Approval in November 2017, SAA signed a USD 31,400,750.00 contract on 18 January 2018 with Downer NZ Ltd to undertake the design and construction of pavement surfacing and infrastructure rehabilitations/upgrade at Faleolo International Airport (APW) to achieve the required design standards. Airfield drainage improvements are also a necessary requirement under the contract to ensure climate resilience to protect airport assets.

Downer’s 18-month contract is separated into two parts; apron works and taxiway pavements as first priority, and runway works to follow later. The apron expansion and fuel hydrant works will commence construction in May 2018, with a planned completion in November 2018. The runway rehabilitation is scheduled to begin in February 2019 and planned completion by July 2019.

Downer New Zealand Limited offers a wide range of experience in the construction and maintenance of various infrastructure in transportation, mining, energy and industrial engineering, utilities, communications, and facilities markets primarily in Australia, New Zealand, and other parts of the Pacific.

In conjunction with this, a separate supervisory contract was also signed on 18 January 2018 between SAA and LYON Associates Inc., to provide Technical Advisory Services for the Faleolo International Airport works. The total contract ceiling for this 42-month contract is USD 1,023,286.28.

Lyon, a Hawaiian (USA) based company, is a multi-disciplinary organization providing expertise in engineering, planning and construction management, with successful projects completed in the Pacific.

These contracts are major activities under the Samoa Aviation Investment Project (SAIP), whose development objective is to improve operational safety and oversight of international air transport and associated infrastructure. The project is funded by the World Bank Group through a partial grant and credit, with the Government of Samoa providing counterpart financing through the payment of indirect taxes.