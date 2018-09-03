Apia, SAMOA — More than 50 members of the Samoa Police Women’s Advisory Network (S.P.W.A.N.) yesterday joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day.

This year’s theme is “Press for Progress” and it marks the social, economic cultural and political achievements of women in all levels of society.

Among them were, Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil, Australian High Commissioner, Sara Moriarty, and C.E.O. of Samoa Tourism Authority, Papali’i Sonja Hunter.

The day also marked a call to action for accelerating gender parity. President of Samoa Police Women’s Advisory Network, Senior Sergeant Efo Moalele Tuua said the celebration is about honoring women’s rights and their role in societies.

“The significance of this day has emerged with diverse cultures and backgrounds across the world and is celebrated in different forms,” she said.

The yearly celebration is a driving factor for S.P.W.A.N. to address issues that are relevant to their contribution to policing.

“Also, to recognize the strength and the power of women’s effort in the Samoa Police Service every year, to ensure safety and the security of our people.

“Women in policing organizations are often intimidated by the fact that they work in a competitive environment with male colleagues.

“Women are slowly moving into areas that have often been dominated by men in the Samoa Police Force and there are growing number of women making history by experiencing areas such as maritime, investigations and many more.”

