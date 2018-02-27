BOY ELECTROCUTED BY BROKEN POWER LINE IN SAMOA

A live broken power line caused by cyclone Gita, is being blamed for the death of an 8-year-old boy in Samoa on Monday.

TV1Samoa reported that the family had reported the broken power line after the cyclone but nothing was done.

A family member said that the Electric Power Corporation only turned up to turn off the power line after the fatality.

Police spokesperson Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed an investigation is underway.

(Source: RNZI)

FAMILY FIGHTS SAMOA GOVT. EVICTION IN COURT

The fight by a Sogi family to stop the Government from evicting them from land they claim as their inheritance is continuing.

The Tokuma family of Sogi have taken their fight to the Court.

Yesterday, the matter was called for hearing before Supreme Court Justice Leiataualesa Daryl Clarke.

Representing the descendants of Turaroe Tokuma is lawyer, Pa’u Tafaogalupe Mulitalo. Tafailagi Peniamina of the Attorney General’s Office represented the Samoa Land Corporation (S.L.C.) and the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The Tokuma family claims that the land they live on now in Sogi was gifted to their predecessor, Turore Tokuma, by the then Commissioner of Crown Estates of Samoa who was also the Public Trustee and a member of the Legislative Council of Samoa, the late Percival Ernest Patrick in the 1920s.

The late Turore Tokuma was a driver and was treated as a member of the household of Mr. Patrick.

The family also claims the gifted land they now occupy was given to their predecessor and his wife and children in recognition of his “service, loyalty and compensation for the execution that almost killed Mr. Tokuma for the crime he did not commit”.

The Tokuma family is arguing that their continuous occupation of the same land was endorsed by the first Prime Minister of Samoa, Mataafa Fiame Mulinu’u.

(Source: Samoa Observer)

SAMOAN MAN CHARGED AFTER STEP-DAUGHTER WENT MISSING

The Samoa police have charged a man with assault and abuse after an investigation, which began when his seven-year-old step-daughter went missing for two days.

Police told the Samoa Observer the step-father had been charged and will appear in court next month.

The girl was reported to have left the family home last Wednesday and was found on Friday.

An unnamed police officer claimed there were bruises on her body.

(Source: RNZI)

LANTERN FESTIVAL CELEBRATIONS BRING CHINESE AND SAMOANS TOGETHER

The Lantern Festival, which usually signifies the end of Chinese New Year celebrations, was observed a little late this year by local Chinese at the Samoa Apia Mission.

Chinese New Year for 2018 was upstaged by Tropical Cyclone Gita.

But a Chinese Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, Sister Zhu, persevered in gathering some local Chinese and Samoans to mark the occasion.

Sister Zhu told the Samoa Observer that it was great to see local Chinese mingling with other Samoans in their church held event even although language was a barrier.

“After I arrived in Samoa, I have learned how close the Samoan and Chinese are starting from 180 years ago,” said Sister Zhu. “There are around half of the people here who have Chinese ancestry, it is so amazing. Unfortunately many of them cannot speak Chinese.”

The families and members of the Apia Church Mission sang songs and fellowshipped with each other. Even though language was a barrier, both Samoans and Chinese do have one common way of communicating – through their love of food.

With a mixture of some delicious authentic Chinese and Samoan food, the event was declared a success by all.

(Source: Samoa Observer)

TAHITI UKULELE WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT FAILS

Tahiti has failed in its quest to regain the title of assembling the largest band of ukulele players in the world.

After weeks of campaigning and preparations, just over 6300 players gathered at a Papeete stadium for the performance.

This was short of the target of 10,000, and the record held by Hong Kong, where more than 8000 people took part.

Three years ago, 4750 participants jointly played at the ukulele festival in Tahiti to make it into Guinness Book of Records.

The song Te ra mai te tiare had been chosen for the latest challenge.

(Source: RNZI)