Discussions are underway in Samoa to launch a new television station in time for the introduction of digital broadcasting in 2019.

Minister of Broadcasting, Afamasaga Rico Tupa'i, said a new station would help in development including education.

The Samoa government started the first television station in the early 1990s which was run as a commercial enterprise and sold a few years ago.

There are currently 4 television stations operating in Samoa, including two run by churches.