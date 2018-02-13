Tributes are flowing in from around the world on social media at the news that the man dubbed the king of reggae in Samoa, Mailo Ben Vai, has passed away.

His death was announced by the “We are Samoa Facebook page.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of beloved Samoan musician, Ben Vai,” the announcement reads.

“Our sincere and deepest condolences to his family, such a humble soul taken so early. Sing with the angels, Mr. Vai!”

Hundreds of Mailo’s fans, relatives and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects, reposting their favourite songs from the artist.

Attempts are being made to get a comment from his family.

But the Samoa Observer understands that Mailo had been battling cancer.

Among the tributes on social media is one from fellow award winning musician, Lole Usoali’i-Hickey.

