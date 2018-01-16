A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy last week at Satapuala village in Samoa.

Police are reported in the Samoa Observer as saying a 39-year-old unnamed man, one of five arrested last week, has also been charged with cultivation of narcotics.

The other four also face charges of cultivation and more charges are likely to be laid.

Uili Uili was found dead from severe head injuries during a police search last week which also uncovered a marijuana plantation with a street value of nearly 40-thousand US dollars.

The search was launched after a family reported that their son had been missing for several days.