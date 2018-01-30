Samoa's Lands and Titles Court have accepted a request to expedite the hearing of a village council petition to have a family removed.

The Samoa Observer reported the Ministry of Justice Papali'i confirming the request was granted to the Satapuala Village Council .

The family up for removal is alleged to have owned a marijuana farm and suspects have been charged with cultivation of narcotics in connection to the brutal murder of 15-year-old earlier this month.

The teen, Uili Uili, was found dead from severe head injuries which also uncovered a marijuana plantation with a street value of nearly $US40,000.

Papali'i also said the Village Council would need to pay a priority fee as well.