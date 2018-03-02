Three hospital workers have been charged and accused of stealing pharmaceutical products from the Hospital Pharmacy as part of an alleged ring to manufacture methamphetamine or ice.

This was confirmed by Police Superintendent and Media Spokesperson, Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo, yesterday.

The employees face charges of theft as a servant.

“They are now in the custody of the Police and will appear in Court sometime this month,” Auapaau said.

The three workers join another woman who was charged earlier this week.

“The woman in her 40’s has also been criminally charged with receiving stolen property,” said Auapa’au.

“That is all I can say for now.”

He added that the Police investigation is continuing.

Read more at Samoa Observer