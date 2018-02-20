Two Hawai‘i Red Cross volunteers from the Big Island, Karen Kane and Susan Hicks, are deploying to American Samoa today to help with the Red Cross response to Tropical Cyclone Gita. Both volunteers will be assisting with casework.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to families affected by Tropical Cyclone Gita as well as severe winds, floods and landslides. More than 2,400 emergency supplies like tarps, flashlights and comfort kits have been distributed and additional supplies are on the way, including clean-up kits, mosquito nets and more. Red Cross disaster workers will conduct damage assessments and get ready to open a Service Center for families with major damage or destroyed homes next week.

Visit the Red Cross Safe and Well website to reconnect with loved ones. The site allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. You can also use the “I’m Safe” feature of the Red Cross Emergency App to let loved ones know your status.

