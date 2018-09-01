A fire in Samoa has destroyed Palalaua college in Siumu district just two weeks before the start of the school year.

Police were not immediately available to comment on the fire but an officer at the head quarters of Fire and Rescue says fire trucks have been sent this afternoon from Apia as no fire station is located near the school on that side of Upolu island.

Palalaua College is situated more than eight miles from the main fire station in the capital.

The college is behind the multimillion dollar Siumu primary school built by Chinese aid.