The death toll from the dengue fever outbreak in Samoa has increased to five.

The figure was confirmed by Samoa's Ministry of Health, which says the number of people affected by the mosquito-borne disease has increased from 1700 to 2446 since October.

The Ministry said people under 19 were the age group most affected by the outbreak.

About 700 cases have been confirmed among children between the ages of 5 and 9.

More than 500 children between 10 and 14 years of age have also been affected, as well as 400 children and infants between the ages of 1 and 4.

The most affected areas were in Faleata, Vaimauga and Leauvaa on Upolu Island.

The Ministry said it was continuing its awareness campaign to advise the public on preventative measures.