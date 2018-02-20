Seven provinces of New Zealand are in a state of emergency as the remnants of Cyclone Gita bear down, bringing howling winds and torrential rain.

Here's what we know:

State of emergency declared in Christchurch, Buller District, Grey District, Selwyn, Westland, Tasman and Taranaki

Civil Defence staff have been pre-deployed to the areas that will be worst affected

More than 40 tourists were trapped in buses in Whataroa overnight, two hours south of Greymouth

More than fifty schools and daycare centres closed on Tuesday with some expected to close on Wednesday too

Flights and trains have been cancelled, and SH1 north of Kaikoura is closed

State Highway 6 has been closed from Westport to Greymouth and from Hokitika to Franz Josef Glacier

State Highway 60 has been closed from Riwaka to Tākaka

Riwaka residents have been evacuated as the river is near to bursting its banks

Click for live updates at Newshub.co.nz