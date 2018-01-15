Multiple criminal charges will be filed against the man accused of stabbing his estranged wife in broad daylight at the heart of Apia on Friday.

This was confirmed by Police Superintendent and Media Spokesperson, Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino, who said the Police are continuing their investigation.

“The man and woman are recovering well after being operated upon at the hospital,” said Auapaau.

“The Police will wait until they are officially discharged from hospital to continue their investigation and finalize the charges.”

The man and woman were taken to the Moto’otua Hospital early Friday morning. The woman suffered stab wounds to her face and stomach while the man allegedly stabbed himself.

An eyewitness said the man came out of nowhere and started stabbing her multiple times in public.

“The victim is an employee for one of the government ministries housed at the A.C.C. Building,” one eyewitness told the Weekend Observer.